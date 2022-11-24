- Increased the maximum number of crew roles that a ship can have from 20 to 50.
- Bugfix: Crashes during gameplay with error message "The specified job does not belong to the ship".
- Bugfix: Crew that become stranded far away from any of your ships would not run out of O2 or count against the fame crew limit. When returning to these crew, they could potentially rejoin your ship(s) and again count towards your crew limit, putting you over the crew limit.
- Bugfix: Opening the galaxy map while in blueprint mode before any of the blueprints have been constructed would show the "Are you sure you wish to close the build interface?" message but close it anyway even if cancel was clicked.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 24 November 2022
Update 0.20.25 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
