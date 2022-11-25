 Skip to content

I Fought the Lawn update for 25 November 2022

Launch week 2 - Multiplayer and QoL updates

  • Minimap grass markers are now much darker. Should be easier to distinguish from ground color.
  • Player starting locations have been moved closer to the computer for both single and multiplayer
  • Spacebar now activates computer from anywhere in the garage area
  • Home base garage doors have been opened. Feel free to cruise around the backyard to try now newly purchased machines.
  • New title screen music
  • Small UX update to indicate computer importance
  • Removed jitter in hidden player/machine shader
  • Hazard triggers are now synced across multiplayer sessions

