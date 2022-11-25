Launch week 2 - Multiplayer and QoL updates

- Minimap grass markers are now much darker. Should be easier to distinguish from ground color.
- Player starting locations have been moved closer to the computer for both single and multiplayer
- Spacebar now activates computer from anywhere in the garage area
- Home base garage doors have been opened. Feel free to cruise around the backyard to try now newly purchased machines.
- New title screen music
- Small UX update to indicate computer importance
- Removed jitter in hidden player/machine shader
- Hazard triggers are now synced across multiplayer sessions
