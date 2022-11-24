 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 24 November 2022

UPDATE 1.2.1 - All Kickstarter characters are DONE!

1.2.1

  • All the Kickstarter characters (background viewers in VR arena) are now implemented!
  • Fixed minor bug: We can hit walls in places where it shouldn't happen (eg right outside Trasher Hunter)
  • Fixed: Guard should not appear in VR training if we didn't fight him before.
  • Fixed: R.J. still appears outside of Hacker's place if we arrive on time for fair and use a disguise.
  • Fixed: Cannot hit the entry code in Sector 56X with mouse controls.
  • Fixed minor graphical issue with the light and clothes line in the back alley.
  • Fixed: foreground elements in back alley were not displayed!
  • Fixed: stink effect did not follow the player height.
  • Fixed thumbnails of artbook DLC in-game

