UPDATE 1.2.1 - All Kickstarter characters are DONE!

1.2.1
- All the Kickstarter characters (background viewers in VR arena) are now implemented!
- Fixed minor bug: We can hit walls in places where it shouldn't happen (eg right outside Trasher Hunter)
- Fixed: Guard should not appear in VR training if we didn't fight him before.
- Fixed: R.J. still appears outside of Hacker's place if we arrive on time for fair and use a disguise.
- Fixed: Cannot hit the entry code in Sector 56X with mouse controls.
- Fixed minor graphical issue with the light and clothes line in the back alley.
- Fixed: foreground elements in back alley were not displayed!
- Fixed: stink effect did not follow the player height.
- Fixed thumbnails of artbook DLC in-game
(Rvs 17248)
Changed files in this update