[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on November 25

Hello, I'd like to inform you about the updates and bug fixes.
[Bug fix]
- Correction of an error when launching the support skill 'Black Cat' in a specific location in Chapter 9
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello, I'd like to inform you about the updates and bug fixes.
[Bug fix]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update