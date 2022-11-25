I've fixed some campaign missions getting stuck during resolution.
Don't hesitate to use the in-game bug report button ;)
No Plan B update for 25 November 2022
Beta 7 "All Hands On Deck" Patch#2 (Beta 7.2.0)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
