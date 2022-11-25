 Skip to content

171 update for 25 November 2022

Patch 0.5.01

Patch 0.5.01 · Build 10011905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • The radio turns on automatically when the player enters the car (possible to adjust the volume with the X key or in the AUDIO menu);
  • Added the possibility to get out of the car and leave it on (Hold the F key);
  • Jobs now have no delivery limit and the ability to cancel the current job has been added;
  • The job timer is more intuitive.
  • Added new cheat codes: AMPULHETA, MARATONA, ALTITUDE, LUTADOR, HATER, TORTUGA.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved night lighting;
  • Improvements in the system to rear the bike;
  • Small improvements and fixes in the interface and menu;
  • Increased accuracy on weapons;
  • Inserted additional hints to ease the gameplay.

