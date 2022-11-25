Patch 0.5.01

GAMEPLAY
- The radio turns on automatically when the player enters the car (possible to adjust the volume with the X key or in the AUDIO menu);
- Added the possibility to get out of the car and leave it on (Hold the F key);
- Jobs now have no delivery limit and the ability to cancel the current job has been added;
- The job timer is more intuitive.
- Added new cheat codes: AMPULHETA, MARATONA, ALTITUDE, LUTADOR, HATER, TORTUGA.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Improved night lighting;
- Improvements in the system to rear the bike;
- Small improvements and fixes in the interface and menu;
- Increased accuracy on weapons;
- Inserted additional hints to ease the gameplay.
