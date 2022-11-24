- Improved stealth: grenade explosion and shots now alert enemies immediately
- Now you can turn off the controller during the game in Advanced settings
- Reduced player bounce from grenade explosion
- Improved keys visualization in some game menus
- Improved the impact effect of hitting surfaces
- Fixed minor visual problems in the launcher
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 24 November 2022
Patch 0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
