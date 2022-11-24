 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 24 November 2022

Patch 0.8

Patch 0.8 · Build 10011631

  • Improved stealth: grenade explosion and shots now alert enemies immediately
  • Now you can turn off the controller during the game in Advanced settings
  • Reduced player bounce from grenade explosion
  • Improved keys visualization in some game menus
  • Improved the impact effect of hitting surfaces
  • Fixed minor visual problems in the launcher
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

