Fleshgait update for 24 November 2022

Prototype .533 Rail Hand Cannon V1.15

Prototype .533 Rail Hand Cannon V1.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Thanksgiving!

Bugfixes & Adjustments:

  • Adjusted room load-in sequence. Enemies and other systems (such as blood initialization) now happen before scene visibility.
  • Fixed camera angles that weren't always triggering upon room change.
  • Paused Menu now always saves options and graphic settings upon closing.
  • Weapon Menu camera for the second handgun holster was fixed to focus on the weapon.
  • Weapon Menu on Magnum bullet counter text was misaligned off-screen and this has been addressed.
  • The character wasn't always returning to idle after moving.
  • An issue with the character resetting after weapon swapping (right after using the Weapon Menu this issue could arise).
  • When disabling 3rd Person Perspective, the camera now reverts to scene default values and resets all fixed cameras, fixing some camera positioning and orientation.
  • 3rd Person Perspective had an issue with the sharpness of the rotation alignment accuracy. This could result in multiple turn cycles (creating a spin, which was common using a mouse). Accurate realignment is now forced at the end of a turn cycle.
  • Camera adjustment for Item Examine action. It is now closer to the item, making it easier to view.

  • Secondary characters no longer target Fractal Warriors that are awakening.
  • Minor characters had an issue breaking out of some grab types.
  • An issue with the carbine's intro speech not repeating when picking the gun up after the first time.
  • Recoil for all weapons has been adjusted.
  • The time needed for enemies to lose sense/sight of the player was increased for balancing purposes.
  • A fix for movement-lock involving grabs, the character would remain in a grabbed state.
  • Stigmatized & Raptured secondary grab [when the character or a secondary character wasn't the target] wasn't damaging the proper target.
  • When running in DirectX 11 or Vulkan graphic libraries, the raytracing option from the Graphic Settings disables and reverts to off. This option will need to be re-enabled next time the game is launched in DirectX 12.
  • Updated Save Game File Verison to 1.17.

New Additions:

  • New settings to the options menu:
  • Tutorial Notes, disabling this option will skip all note tutorials.
  • Mouse Sensitivity.
  • Blood on enemies caused by weapon damage now remains between rooms.
  • The new Prototype .533 Hand Cannon. This unlockable futuristic weapon is a mix between a railgun and a large-bore revolver. This advanced firearm has extremely limited ammunition.

  • Crossbow bolts will occasionally ricochet off solid surfaces instead of penetrating through. Bolts' puncture depth now varies.
  • Enemy simple colliders (used in Fixed Camera Perspective) no longer collect bolts, they are now transferred to the nearest limb.
  • Examine animations and speech for Crossbow Bolts have been added.
  • Physic-bodied objects such as chairs now play sounds when collided with.
  • A few new informational notes.
  • Colorized note files by type (such as blue for tutorial notes, orange for interaction, and white for informational).
  • Added in Crescent Moon Door puzzle. This puzzle has two variants, one with gold pieces and one with silver.

