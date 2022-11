Update 0.1.2

Added a new ship handling option. WAD, the W key activates the thrusters and with the A keys turn the ship to the left and with D to the right.

In this way the direction of the ship will always be in relation to where the front of the ship is pointing and not to the screen.

Although the option is already applied and functional to test it, it may need revisions.

Thanks Blackjack for the suggestion!