Luck be a Landlord update for 24 November 2022

Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #11

Build 10011036

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Removal Tokens could still be used for a single spin if the player had exactly 1 Removal Token and the increased cost Fine Print was in effect
  • Fixed a bug where using Removal Tokens on Oysters caused symbols to visually double in the inventory
  • Fixed a bug where Fine Print wasn't preventing Coins and Eggs from being removed with Removal Tokens
  • Fixed a bug where Fine Print wasn't preventing Eggs from being destroyed with Frying Pan and Frying Pan Essence
  • Fixed a bug where the description for Black Suits Essence and Red Suits Essence was incorrect if the language was set to Simplified Chinese
  • Fixed a bug where the description for Conveyor Belt was incorrect if the language was set to Danish

Changed files in this update

