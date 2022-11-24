Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #11

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Removal Tokens could still be used for a single spin if the player had exactly 1 Removal Token and the increased cost Fine Print was in effect
- Fixed a bug where using Removal Tokens on Oysters caused symbols to visually double in the inventory
- Fixed a bug where Fine Print wasn't preventing Coins and Eggs from being removed with Removal Tokens
- Fixed a bug where Fine Print wasn't preventing Eggs from being destroyed with Frying Pan and Frying Pan Essence
- Fixed a bug where the description for Black Suits Essence and Red Suits Essence was incorrect if the language was set to Simplified Chinese
- Fixed a bug where the description for Conveyor Belt was incorrect if the language was set to Danish
Changed files in this update