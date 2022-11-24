 Skip to content

Cyber Skirmish update for 24 November 2022

Dev Diary - Cyber Skirmish Alpha v1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10010933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update alpha v1.8 is here!
The new Cyber Skirmish ​​Update includes:

  • Improved hitboxes
  • Now enemy ships are easier to shoot.
  • Cyber Skirmish now work on 32 bits computers!
  • Enjoy the same game on 32 bits and 64 bits!

