Dev Diary - Cyber Skirmish Alpha v1.8

Update alpha v1.8 is here!
The new Cyber Skirmish Update includes:
- Improved hitboxes
- Now enemy ships are easier to shoot.
- Cyber Skirmish now work on 32 bits computers!
- Enjoy the same game on 32 bits and 64 bits!
Changed files in this update