死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 24 November 2022

2022.11.25 Game Update

2022.11.25 Game Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Disabled the test function where characters cannot be damaged in the Old Alley scene
  2. Added the function that zombies in the old alley can automatically recognize whether they are stuck or not, and if they are stuck, they will teleport to a new position
  3. Optimized the movement path of zombies

