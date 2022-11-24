- Disabled the test function where characters cannot be damaged in the Old Alley scene
- Added the function that zombies in the old alley can automatically recognize whether they are stuck or not, and if they are stuck, they will teleport to a new position
- Optimized the movement path of zombies
死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 24 November 2022
2022.11.25 Game Update
