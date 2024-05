Share · View all patches · Build 10010381 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:09:26 UTC by Wendy

At long last, the day is here!

Zet Zillions is out NOW! Get your planet-exploding, card-battling, Foam-Gunning fix and get it while it’s hot!

Make sure you take advantage of our launch discount and get Zet Zillions and all the little trash bits it comes with now:

Get it with a 10% discount here.

Feast your ears on the soundtrack here.

Or go FULL TRASH with the perfect bundle.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2229560