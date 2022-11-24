Hotfix 0.7.0.9a

Change
- Death Scythe - Capped projectile size to 400%
Fixes
- Fix death Scythe damage icon in end-game screen
- Death scythe scale by the square of the projectile size
- Death scythe Instant death not counting as damage
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update