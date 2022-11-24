 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 24 November 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0.9a

Share · View all patches · Build 10010378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Change
  • Death Scythe - Capped projectile size to 400%
Fixes
  • Fix death Scythe damage icon in end-game screen
  • Death scythe scale by the square of the projectile size
  • Death scythe Instant death not counting as damage

