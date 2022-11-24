Bugfixes & Improvements for Big Sandbox Update

- Added climbable pipes to places where player could accidentally fall and could not get out;
- Fire stairs leading to rooftops are more accessible now;
- Added a few physics objects here and there;
- Zipline colliders improved;
- More lights in some very dark zones;
- Zero-G: Reduced intense green color to more neutral;
- Ammo Workbench: If a gun has magazine/bullets inside, it will eject them and set those you want to use. This generates some useless bullets under the gun — we'll fix this soon;
- Enemy Generator: Gave it more space so giant enemies won't stuck in the wall behind anymore;
- Starting Lobby: Slightly changed Map Menu layout;
- Pause Menu: Larger active button zones for Camera, Reloading, Spawner and Remover;
