Hard Bullet update for 24 November 2022

Bugfixes & Improvements for Big Sandbox Update

Build 10009786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added climbable pipes to places where player could accidentally fall and could not get out;
  • Fire stairs leading to rooftops are more accessible now;
  • Added a few physics objects here and there;
  • Zipline colliders improved;
  • More lights in some very dark zones;

  • Zero-G: Reduced intense green color to more neutral;
  • Ammo Workbench: If a gun has magazine/bullets inside, it will eject them and set those you want to use. This generates some useless bullets under the gun — we'll fix this soon;
  • Enemy Generator: Gave it more space so giant enemies won't stuck in the wall behind anymore;

  • Starting Lobby: Slightly changed Map Menu layout;
  • Pause Menu: Larger active button zones for Camera, Reloading, Spawner and Remover;

