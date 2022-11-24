 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Friendly Fire update for 24 November 2022

Version 2.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10009617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a minor patch release to fix some issues that might occur during initialization of the game.

Changed files in this update

Friendly Fire (windows-amd64) Depot 1311662
  • Loading history…
Friendly Fire (linux-amd64) Depot 1311663
  • Loading history…
Friendly Fire (macos-amd64) Depot 1311664
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link