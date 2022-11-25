 Skip to content

Sackboy™: A Big Adventure update for 25 November 2022

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - November 24th Patch is Now Available

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Another update? Already?! What is this madness awesomeness!

That's right! We have another update for you today that looks to further reduce the stutter that some of you have been experiencing when playing Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

This update also introduces Improved FPS Cap Options and includes some more general bug fixes to improve the overall performance and stability of your big adventure.

-Steven

PATCH NOTES:

  • Further Stutter Reduction from Shader Compilation
  • Improved FPS Cap Options
  • General Bug Fixes

