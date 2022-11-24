 Skip to content

Forsake update for 24 November 2022

V0.7.0 - Entities behaviors

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ENTITIES BEHAVIORS

  • Reaper: Randomly teleports its victim when it attacks.
  • Crazy doctor: Causes the player to bleed for a few seconds or until they heal (players can't die from bleeding).
  • Burned woman: If you get hit, you will be deafened for about twenty seconds.
  • Brutal butcher: Moves the knocked out player on his back for a few seconds or until another player stuns him.
  • Clown: His hits will make the equipped object fall.

ENTITIES IMPROVEMENT

  • Fixed pathfinding between floors (police station)
  • Fixed entities climbing on desks (police station)
  • Fixed entities going inside hide closet
  • Now players can't hide for 3 seconds when an entity eject them
  • Adjusted entities animation speed by velocity
  • Entities now don’t look directly at the player while chasing
  • Improved entities acceleration to avoid losing time if the direction changes
  • Fixed entity freezing in front of us when separated by an object
  • Fixed entity killing players in a certain condition during the ending video

LOCALIZATION

  • Russian is now available
  • German improvements
  • Some minor text changes

FIXES

  • Fixed hitboxes
  • Fixed spawners
  • Fixed shadows
  • Fixed stats in bestiary panel unlocking when finishing a ritual in hard
  • Fixed cells in police station
  • Camera now doesn’t use itself if the player leaves the button pushed before selecting it

CHANGES

  • Deleted Powerful Flashlight and Sticky Sound Emitter (refunded all upgrades if bought)
  • Changed light position when leaned
  • Added scary textures in woodcamp
  • Decreased speed when walking backward
  • Tweaked some UI
  • Tweaked some sounds

