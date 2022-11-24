V0.7.0 - Entities behaviors

ENTITIES BEHAVIORS
- Reaper: Randomly teleports its victim when it attacks.
- Crazy doctor: Causes the player to bleed for a few seconds or until they heal (players can't die from bleeding).
- Burned woman: If you get hit, you will be deafened for about twenty seconds.
- Brutal butcher: Moves the knocked out player on his back for a few seconds or until another player stuns him.
- Clown: His hits will make the equipped object fall.
ENTITIES IMPROVEMENT
- Fixed pathfinding between floors (police station)
- Fixed entities climbing on desks (police station)
- Fixed entities going inside hide closet
- Now players can't hide for 3 seconds when an entity eject them
- Adjusted entities animation speed by velocity
- Entities now don’t look directly at the player while chasing
- Improved entities acceleration to avoid losing time if the direction changes
- Fixed entity freezing in front of us when separated by an object
- Fixed entity killing players in a certain condition during the ending video
LOCALIZATION
- Russian is now available
- German improvements
- Some minor text changes
FIXES
- Fixed hitboxes
- Fixed spawners
- Fixed shadows
- Fixed stats in bestiary panel unlocking when finishing a ritual in hard
- Fixed cells in police station
- Camera now doesn’t use itself if the player leaves the button pushed before selecting it
CHANGES
- Deleted Powerful Flashlight and Sticky Sound Emitter (refunded all upgrades if bought)
- Changed light position when leaned
- Added scary textures in woodcamp
- Decreased speed when walking backward
- Tweaked some UI
- Tweaked some sounds
