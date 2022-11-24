 Skip to content

Green Hell VR update for 24 November 2022

New Hotfix 1.2.1: out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Survivalists,
We’ve been doing some work in the jungle lately. Here’s the list of changes and fixes!

PCVR Hotfix 1.2.1 - Changelog

  • Potential game crash when around Anaconda Island - fixed
  • Easier picking up leeches from arms and legs
  • Proper outline for planting boxes
  • Blocked the possibility of igniting a fireplace from under the roof that it is placed on
  • Added a sound effect for rain interaction with ignited torch and fireplace
  • Information about poisonous level when inspecting spiders or scorpions - fixed
  • Instant challenge completion when playing the challenge for the second time - fixed
  • Planting boxes can now be watered by spilling water from bowls on them
  • Storage box can be destroyed like any other construction
  • Ayahuasca bowls are a source of mud - fixed
  • Leaf stack tied up together is now untying properly
  • Leaf stack tied up properly interacts with hand collision when dropped
  • Potential infinity leaves when adding them to the leaf stand - fixed
  • Some plants slightly changing scale when approached by the player - fixed
  • Torch properly extinguish when stored in backpack
  • Blocked stabbing food items when are in smoker/dryer
  • Proper behavior when putting a blade with a stabbed item into the hip slot
  • Proper behavior when putting a blade with a stabbed item into a backpack
  • [WMR] HP Reverb - Right leg inspection mapping is missing - fixed

