New Hotfix 1.2.1: out now!

Hey Survivalists,
We’ve been doing some work in the jungle lately. Here’s the list of changes and fixes!
PCVR Hotfix 1.2.1 - Changelog
- Potential game crash when around Anaconda Island - fixed
- Easier picking up leeches from arms and legs
- Proper outline for planting boxes
- Blocked the possibility of igniting a fireplace from under the roof that it is placed on
- Added a sound effect for rain interaction with ignited torch and fireplace
- Information about poisonous level when inspecting spiders or scorpions - fixed
- Instant challenge completion when playing the challenge for the second time - fixed
- Planting boxes can now be watered by spilling water from bowls on them
- Storage box can be destroyed like any other construction
- Ayahuasca bowls are a source of mud - fixed
- Leaf stack tied up together is now untying properly
- Leaf stack tied up properly interacts with hand collision when dropped
- Potential infinity leaves when adding them to the leaf stand - fixed
- Some plants slightly changing scale when approached by the player - fixed
- Torch properly extinguish when stored in backpack
- Blocked stabbing food items when are in smoker/dryer
- Proper behavior when putting a blade with a stabbed item into the hip slot
- Proper behavior when putting a blade with a stabbed item into a backpack
- [WMR] HP Reverb - Right leg inspection mapping is missing - fixed
