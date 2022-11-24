V0.5.0 - Tutorials reworked

New:
- a new level has been added exclusively for the tutorial, this is a complete reworked one, not a copy paste of the old one, this level can be hosted as any other levels and can be played together
- tutorials have been removed from the beginning of each level
- in place of the tutorial a mini entry garden is added
- once you create a lobby the tutorial level will be selected automatically
Fix:
- after a child attack the child character was walking in one place and not doing anything
- Psycho icons replaced
- some of the texts got rephrased
Coming:
- the Psycho will get a complete update on it's behaviour
Changed files in this update