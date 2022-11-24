 Skip to content

Psycho Reign update for 24 November 2022

V0.5.0 - Tutorials reworked

V0.5.0 - Tutorials reworked

Build 10008566

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • a new level has been added exclusively for the tutorial, this is a complete reworked one, not a copy paste of the old one, this level can be hosted as any other levels and can be played together
  • tutorials have been removed from the beginning of each level
  • in place of the tutorial a mini entry garden is added
  • once you create a lobby the tutorial level will be selected automatically

Fix:

  • after a child attack the child character was walking in one place and not doing anything
  • Psycho icons replaced
  • some of the texts got rephrased

Coming:

  • the Psycho will get a complete update on it's behaviour

