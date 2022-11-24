 Skip to content

Falling Out update for 24 November 2022

Patch Notes for v1.0.21.14

Patch Notes for v1.0.21.14

There's been a few fixes and tweaks in this patch. See full patch notes below:

Fixed

  • Fix for spider when going down from ceiling cannot be stomped by player.
  • Fix for Gargoyle not dying while underwater
  • Minor tweak for auto aim for when in boss level, threshold for auto aiming in the y is less, so priority is given to the boss.
  • Do not crash the game if discord integration fails
  • Tweaked stealing from cage distance threshold, as it was taking it without player going into stealing state, causing the cage to drop immediately.
  • Tweaked big scorpion corpse to not be indestructible when thrown at someone as it becomes a powerful weapon
  • Fix for coins from chest were not spawning sparsed from chest as intended.
  • Tentative fix for crash log received when generating traps.
  • Fix for crash when completing the game and you're in the end-credits and move the thumbstick.
  • Tweaked colliders when friend is being carried by Giorgio, as she was easily hit
  • Fix for chomping gates being wrongly detected as orphaned when doing a far away explosion while the gate is down, causing them to be destroyed.
  • Tentative fix for crash log where enemy dead object checks with a player if he is carrying something and that object might already be destroyed.

