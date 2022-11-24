 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 24 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.14 – Dynamic Landscape

Share · View all patches · Build 10008176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Landscape now changes with weather so the ground cover dynamically morphs between weather events such as rain, snow, dust and the associated storms. (still to come - getting these effects to work on player base structures and other buildings such as hunter cabins.)

  • Footsteps now changes dynamically with weather if there is snow, dust/sand or puddles on the ground.

Fixed

  • Automatic weapons now stop firing when they are clipping into walls and stuff
  • Fixed a lot of inconsistencies with items and consumables

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link