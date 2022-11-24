Territory – Alpha 5.14 – Dynamic Landscape

Added
- Landscape now changes with weather so the ground cover dynamically morphs between weather events such as rain, snow, dust and the associated storms. (still to come - getting these effects to work on player base structures and other buildings such as hunter cabins.)
- Footsteps now changes dynamically with weather if there is snow, dust/sand or puddles on the ground.
Fixed
- Automatic weapons now stop firing when they are clipping into walls and stuff
- Fixed a lot of inconsistencies with items and consumables
Changed files in this update