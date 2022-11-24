 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 24 November 2022

Patch Notes[11.24.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 10007993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

  1. Fixed an issue that would prevent displaying the prompt for refugee deaths.
  2. Fixed an issue that prevented Level 2 Fire from being able to burn level 3 residences. Fire, is now correctly carrying out its duty to burn things.
  3. Design Institute UI now disappears as intended when it's destroyed.
  4. Fixed flashing panels in training UI
  5. "Talk to Feather Band again" step for story progression is now triggered correctly.
  6. Fixed visual bugs related to construction of some ore producing buildings.
  7. Fixed incorrect texts on UI after completing the challenge goal.
  8. Construction animation no longer disappears when building a blueprint building.
  9. Waterwheel no longer clips within its own animations and its environment while under construction.
  10. Earthquake icon is now correctly displayed if game is saved during an earthquake and loaded later.
  11. Earthquake range and effect is not reduced now, if game is saved and loaded in quick succession.
  12. Adviser House moved to its intended location in Cloud Grotto, it was misplaced before.

Optimizations:

  1. Replaced Danxia Basin's S+ reward, from Racecourse to Craftsman College. If you already scored S+ before, you'll retroactively acquire Craftsman College.
  2. When locating a tumuli by clicking on its icon, the camera won't focus on ones that are being removed already.
  3. Updated Blueprint icons.

