Patch Notes[11.24.2022]

Bug Fix:
- Fixed an issue that would prevent displaying the prompt for refugee deaths.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Level 2 Fire from being able to burn level 3 residences. Fire, is now correctly carrying out its duty to burn things.
- Design Institute UI now disappears as intended when it's destroyed.
- Fixed flashing panels in training UI
- "Talk to Feather Band again" step for story progression is now triggered correctly.
- Fixed visual bugs related to construction of some ore producing buildings.
- Fixed incorrect texts on UI after completing the challenge goal.
- Construction animation no longer disappears when building a blueprint building.
- Waterwheel no longer clips within its own animations and its environment while under construction.
- Earthquake icon is now correctly displayed if game is saved during an earthquake and loaded later.
- Earthquake range and effect is not reduced now, if game is saved and loaded in quick succession.
- Adviser House moved to its intended location in Cloud Grotto, it was misplaced before.
Optimizations:
- Replaced Danxia Basin's S+ reward, from Racecourse to Craftsman College. If you already scored S+ before, you'll retroactively acquire Craftsman College.
- When locating a tumuli by clicking on its icon, the camera won't focus on ones that are being removed already.
- Updated Blueprint icons.
