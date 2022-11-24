 Skip to content

Beat Hazard 3 update for 24 November 2022

V 0.121 - Fixes for Ultrawide & Multi Monitors

  • Fixes for Ultra wide monitors.
  • Fixes for those with multiple monitors.

Let me know in the 'bugs' forum if there are any problems.

Cheers,
Steve.

