Tactics Ogre: Reborn update for 28 November 2022

Version 1.0.3.0 Now Available

Build 10007486

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.3.0 has now been released for Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

Update contents:

  • Save stability improvements
  • Bug fix to address game launch failure under certain conditions
  • Various minor bug fixes and general stability improvements

