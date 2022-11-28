Version 1.0.3.0 Now Available

Patch 1.0.3.0 has now been released for Tactics Ogre: Reborn.
Update contents:
- Save stability improvements
- Bug fix to address game launch failure under certain conditions
- Various minor bug fixes and general stability improvements
