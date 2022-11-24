 Skip to content

Pathogen: Survival update for 24 November 2022

Update 1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New weapon: Autoshotty
  • Error messages when dont have correct attachments to purchase new attachments
  • New discord link on main menu

Balance Changes:

  • Made max weapon prestige level 10
  • Reduced speed of brute zombie types by 50%
  • Made it impossible to get same weapon type when upgrading

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bunker barrier causing zombies to get stuck
  • Fixed cursor not appearing on pause menu
  • Fixed menu music not working correctly
    -Fixed weapon prestige displaying as 0.05% instead of 5%
  • Patched invincible spot on dungeon map

