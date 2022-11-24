Update 1.1.2

New Content:
- New weapon: Autoshotty
- Error messages when dont have correct attachments to purchase new attachments
- New discord link on main menu
Balance Changes:
- Made max weapon prestige level 10
- Reduced speed of brute zombie types by 50%
- Made it impossible to get same weapon type when upgrading
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bunker barrier causing zombies to get stuck
- Fixed cursor not appearing on pause menu
- Fixed menu music not working correctly
-Fixed weapon prestige displaying as 0.05% instead of 5%
- Patched invincible spot on dungeon map
Changed files in this update