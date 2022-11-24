- Two new Human Characters with their new skill and signature item 👀
- In-game voice chat and quick chat system 🔊
- Customizable quick chat text 📢
- Plenty of unique items with various new functions 🍄
- Reworked Forest map size (bigger) 🗺️
- New placement system for captured humans ⛺
- New Britanny's materialistic skill 🤑
- New keyboard control layout ⌨️
- Joystick is now supported for gameplay* (XBOX Layout) 🎮
- Customizable control layout for keyboard and joystick 🔧
- Character and item balancing ⚖️
- New in-game UI 🪛
- Bug fixes 🪲
Project Unseek Playtest update for 24 November 2022
Project UNSEEK 0.3.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
