Project Unseek Playtest update for 24 November 2022

Project UNSEEK 0.3.5

24 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two new Human Characters with their new skill and signature item 👀
  • In-game voice chat and quick chat system 🔊
  • Customizable quick chat text 📢
  • Plenty of unique items with various new functions 🍄
  • Reworked Forest map size (bigger) 🗺️
  • New placement system for captured humans ⛺
  • New Britanny's materialistic skill 🤑
  • New keyboard control layout ⌨️
  • Joystick is now supported for gameplay* (XBOX Layout) 🎮
  • Customizable control layout for keyboard and joystick 🔧
  • Character and item balancing ⚖️
  • New in-game UI 🪛
  • Bug fixes 🪲

