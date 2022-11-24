 Skip to content

Anthophobia update for 24 November 2022

Bug fix & Linux & SteamOS support

Last edited by Wendy

Change log

  • Added : screen stretch function for steamdeck

  • Added : now Anthphobia supports LinuxOS - currently tested on Ubuntu & Ubuntu MATE

  • Fixed : (steamdeck) default setting for gamepad icon is set to xbox controller icon

  • Fixed : frame drop caused by unloaded textures

  • Fixed : missing sprite character animation on boss 3 fight when player using remake version of sprite animation

  • Fixed : some sound effect wasn't playing properly caused by previous update

  • Fixed : the gamepad button layout reorganized for steamdeck. now player can play anthophobia through steamdeck without setting button profiles manually.

