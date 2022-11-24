Bug fix & Linux & SteamOS support

Change log
-
Added : screen stretch function for steamdeck
-
Added : now Anthphobia supports LinuxOS - currently tested on Ubuntu & Ubuntu MATE
-
Fixed : (steamdeck) default setting for gamepad icon is set to xbox controller icon
-
Fixed : frame drop caused by unloaded textures
-
Fixed : missing sprite character animation on boss 3 fight when player using remake version of sprite animation
-
Fixed : some sound effect wasn't playing properly caused by previous update
-
Fixed : the gamepad button layout reorganized for steamdeck. now player can play anthophobia through steamdeck without setting button profiles manually.
Changed depots in v2022 branch