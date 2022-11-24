 Skip to content

Redemption's Guild update for 24 November 2022

Patch 0.904 is now live!

Patch 0.904 · Build 10006656

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Enemies) Decreased enemy health and defense.
  • (Wardrobe) Fixed an issue where the wardrobe UI wouldn't properly update when you change classes.
  • (Settings) The LoD settings you apply will no longer revert once reloading the game.
  • (Potion) The potion bottle will now automatically cork and uncork.
  • Berserker:
    Increased max damage output slightly.
    Reduced defensive stats.
    Increased critical chance slightly.
  • Cleric:
    Reduced defensive stats.
    Increased critical chance slightly.
  • Elementalist:
    Reduced defensive stats.
  • Knight:
    Reduced defensive stats.
  • Rogue:
    Reduced defensive stats.
    Increased critical chance.
    Increased max damage output slightly.

