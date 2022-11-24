- (Enemies) Decreased enemy health and defense.
- (Wardrobe) Fixed an issue where the wardrobe UI wouldn't properly update when you change classes.
- (Settings) The LoD settings you apply will no longer revert once reloading the game.
- (Potion) The potion bottle will now automatically cork and uncork.
- Berserker:
Increased max damage output slightly.
Reduced defensive stats.
Increased critical chance slightly.
- Cleric:
Reduced defensive stats.
Increased critical chance slightly.
- Elementalist:
Reduced defensive stats.
- Knight:
Reduced defensive stats.
- Rogue:
Reduced defensive stats.
Increased critical chance.
Increased max damage output slightly.
Redemption's Guild update for 24 November 2022
Patch 0.904 is now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
