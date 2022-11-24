v.85396 : Hotfix

PATCHLOG
MAPS:
- The Loop map will be available later today in 10vs10 Destruction mode
CODE FIXES:
- fixed LGB bombs falling too far from target
- fixed a frequent crash that would randomly happen either ingame of in the armory
- fixed a crash when a unit died while its "Seize" smart order was transformed in "Hold"
- fixed some crashes when closing modal windows with the enter key
- fixed some missing FX on AK-47
DATA FIXES:
- fixed M202 Flash's rate of fire: it fired only once before reloading, although it has 4 ready rockets
- fixed several vehicules having more than 1 defensive smoke
- fixed LEOPARD 1A1A1's veterancy ratios on par with other 12-avail units
- fixed the Su-25's missing AP rounds
- fixed the MiG-27K [LGB]'s ammo display issue on its stats sheet
- fixed a FX bug on T-55, T-62 & T-72's coaxial MG
- fixed a display bug about RCL, displaying the MOTION trait while they are properly set as STATIC
- increased the time before repeating a unit acknow for panicking or damage received
GENERIC:
- increased 105-122mm howitzers (towed)'s RoF from 6 to 8
- increased 105-122mm howitzers (SP)'s RoF from 5 to 6
- all supplies (ground or heliborne)'s locked at vet1
NATO:
- increased M202 Flash's loadouts from 4 to 8 (two salvos)
- decreased TORNADO F.3 [AA]'s price from 245 to 225
- increased AMX-AUF1's price from 220 to 260
- increased M107A2's price from 210 to 270
- increased M109A2's price from 200 to 240
- increased M109A3GA1's price from 210 to 250
- increased M110A2's price from 260 to 280
- decreased AH-64A APACHE's price from 260 to 240
- increased AH-64A APACHE [RKT]'s price from 125 to 150
- decreased AH-64A APACHE [ATGM]'s price from 295 to 275
- decreased TERRIERS PIONIERS' price from 45 to 40
- decreased ASSAULT PIONIERS' price from 55 to 45
- decreased FS-JÄGER's price from 65 to 60
- decreased GREEN BERETS' AT-4 loadout from 8 to 4, on par with other disposable bazookas
- decreased PZ.GRENADIER (MARDER)'s price from 30 to 25
- increased LEGIONNAIRES PARAS' price from 55 to 60
- decreased SAPEURS PARAS (FLAM.)'s price from 70 to 60
- decreased SAPEURS (FLAM.)'s price from 60 to 55
- decreased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' price from 55 to 50
- increased (French) ECLAIREURS' price from 50 to 55
- decreased AUFKLÄRER's price from 55 to 50
- decreased (British) SCOUTS' price from 55 to 50
- added SAXON CMD its smoke launchers
- decreased BEDFORD MJ's supply capacity from 1750 to 1000 + price decreased from 60 to 35 + availability per card increased from 3 to 5
- decreased M35's supply capacity from 800 to 500 + price decreased from 30 to 20 + availability per card increased from 6 to 10
- decreased TRM-2000's supply capacity from 800 to 500 + price decreased from 30 to 20 + availability per card increased from 6 to 10
- increased MAN KAT'ssupply capacity from 1750 to 2500 + price increased from 60 to 80 + availability per card decreased from 3 to 2
- decreased French & German M101 howitzer's range from 17.650m to 10.575m + price decreased from 100 to 60
PACT:
- increased 2S1 GVOVZDIKA's price from 150 to 180
- increased 2S3M AKATSIYA's price from 180 to 220
- increased 2S7M MALKA's price from 270 to 290
- decreased Ka-50 AKULA [AT]'s price from 300 to 280
- decreased Mi-24VP's price from 260 to 240
- increased Su-27's agility from Normal to Good
- decreased AUFKLÄRER's price from 55 to 50
- decreased RAZVEDKA's price from 55 to 50
- increased T813's supply capacity from 1750 to 2000 + price increased from 60 to 65
