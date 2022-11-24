 Skip to content

WARNO update for 24 November 2022

v.85396 : Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCHLOG

MAPS:

  • The Loop map will be available later today in 10vs10 Destruction mode

CODE FIXES:

  • fixed LGB bombs falling too far from target
  • fixed a frequent crash that would randomly happen either ingame of in the armory
  • fixed a crash when a unit died while its "Seize" smart order was transformed in "Hold"
  • fixed some crashes when closing modal windows with the enter key
  • fixed some missing FX on AK-47

DATA FIXES:

  • fixed M202 Flash's rate of fire: it fired only once before reloading, although it has 4 ready rockets
  • fixed several vehicules having more than 1 defensive smoke
  • fixed LEOPARD 1A1A1's veterancy ratios on par with other 12-avail units
  • fixed the Su-25's missing AP rounds
  • fixed the MiG-27K [LGB]'s ammo display issue on its stats sheet
  • fixed a FX bug on T-55, T-62 & T-72's coaxial MG
  • fixed a display bug about RCL, displaying the MOTION trait while they are properly set as STATIC
  • increased the time before repeating a unit acknow for panicking or damage received

GENERIC:

  • increased 105-122mm howitzers (towed)'s RoF from 6 to 8
  • increased 105-122mm howitzers (SP)'s RoF from 5 to 6
  • all supplies (ground or heliborne)'s locked at vet1

NATO:

  • increased M202 Flash's loadouts from 4 to 8 (two salvos)
  • decreased TORNADO F.3 [AA]'s price from 245 to 225
  • increased AMX-AUF1's price from 220 to 260
  • increased M107A2's price from 210 to 270
  • increased M109A2's price from 200 to 240
  • increased M109A3GA1's price from 210 to 250
  • increased M110A2's price from 260 to 280
  • decreased AH-64A APACHE's price from 260 to 240
  • increased AH-64A APACHE [RKT]'s price from 125 to 150
  • decreased AH-64A APACHE [ATGM]'s price from 295 to 275
  • decreased TERRIERS PIONIERS' price from 45 to 40
  • decreased ASSAULT PIONIERS' price from 55 to 45
  • decreased FS-JÄGER's price from 65 to 60
  • decreased GREEN BERETS' AT-4 loadout from 8 to 4, on par with other disposable bazookas
  • decreased PZ.GRENADIER (MARDER)'s price from 30 to 25
  • increased LEGIONNAIRES PARAS' price from 55 to 60
  • decreased SAPEURS PARAS (FLAM.)'s price from 70 to 60
  • decreased SAPEURS (FLAM.)'s price from 60 to 55
  • decreased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' price from 55 to 50
  • increased (French) ECLAIREURS' price from 50 to 55
  • decreased AUFKLÄRER's price from 55 to 50
  • decreased (British) SCOUTS' price from 55 to 50
  • added SAXON CMD its smoke launchers
  • decreased BEDFORD MJ's supply capacity from 1750 to 1000 + price decreased from 60 to 35 + availability per card increased from 3 to 5
  • decreased M35's supply capacity from 800 to 500 + price decreased from 30 to 20 + availability per card increased from 6 to 10
  • decreased TRM-2000's supply capacity from 800 to 500 + price decreased from 30 to 20 + availability per card increased from 6 to 10
  • increased MAN KAT'ssupply capacity from 1750 to 2500 + price increased from 60 to 80 + availability per card decreased from 3 to 2
  • decreased French & German M101 howitzer's range from 17.650m to 10.575m + price decreased from 100 to 60

PACT:

  • increased 2S1 GVOVZDIKA's price from 150 to 180
  • increased 2S3M AKATSIYA's price from 180 to 220
  • increased 2S7M MALKA's price from 270 to 290
  • decreased Ka-50 AKULA [AT]'s price from 300 to 280
  • decreased Mi-24VP's price from 260 to 240
  • increased Su-27's agility from Normal to Good
  • decreased AUFKLÄRER's price from 55 to 50
  • decreased RAZVEDKA's price from 55 to 50
  • increased T813's supply capacity from 1750 to 2000 + price increased from 60 to 65

