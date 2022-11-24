 Skip to content

S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 24 November 2022

Boring Patch 11/24

24 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Possible scoreboard fix
  • Weapons respawn again
  • Fixed client-side slide to crouch replication
  • Added clear all button to replay viewer
  • Possibly fixed replay recording issue
  • Adjusted exposure in some maps

Changed files in this update

