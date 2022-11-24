Boring Patch 11/24

- Possible scoreboard fix
- Weapons respawn again
- Fixed client-side slide to crouch replication
- Added clear all button to replay viewer
- Possibly fixed replay recording issue
- Adjusted exposure in some maps
