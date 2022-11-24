11/24 (Thu) Update - New Venus “Koharu” arrives!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 11/24 (Thu).
- New Venus “Koharu” added!
- “I'll be Hospitable, Boss ♪ (First Half)” starts!
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Koharu)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “Hospitality V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack,” “Koharu's Arrival Commemorative V Stone Pack,” “Koharu's Welcome Present Set,” “Black Friday Support ♥ Pack” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
The following are still ongoing!
- “Nyotengu's Special Day Gacha” ～ 2022/11/25 (Fri) 15:59 UTC
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed depots in sandbox branch