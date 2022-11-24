 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 24 November 2022

25.11.2022 - Great Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10006220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL

  • Added item collection sounds.
  • The animation of flying with wings has been changed, now it plays wing flapping animation while flying.
  • The Crystal Wings wing has been slightly enlarged.
  • You can now hide the normal mask slot.
  • The power of Master weapons and Master SSRs has been increased.
  • The guiding quest arrow that was in our head until level 20 will now help us up to level 30.
  • The guiding quest arrow has been improved and the in-game directions have been improved.
  • SSR items will now emit more glow when dropped.
  • Coordinate information has been added to the map panel.
  • Changed PM color and added (FROM) - (TO) tags indicating PM.
  • Stats are limited, the maximum stat is 363 at the moment.
  • Halloween login screen replaced with normal login screen.
  • Added mouse attack mode option to the settings window.
  • Improved hit feel and hit effects.
  • Dash effect has been renewed.
  • Improved flight feel.

TASK

  • Added side quests for level 38-39.
  • Added daily quest for level 50.

SYSTEM

  • Mail Service system was combined with invite panel.
  • Added a system to hide the visual effects of other players in the settings window.
  • Added AFK and Offline market system.
  • Markets now stay open as long as you stay in the game. (MAX: 24 HOURS)
  • Premium markets remain open even if you exit the game. (MAX: 48 HOURS)
  • Added item locking system, locked items cannot be dropped, sold or traded to NPCs in any way.
  • To lock or unlock the item, you must click the item with the 'mouse3' key while on the computer. (Mouse3: Middle wheel of the mouse)
  • Mobile users can lock the item by clicking the item normally and pressing the lock button from the pop-up window.

MOB

  • Reduced the attack speed of normal monsters.
  • The attack power of normal monsters has been increased.
  • Get hit animations are added to normal monsters.

RAID

  • Hulma's recommended level reduced from 50 to 30.
  • Azure Sky Dragon's recommended level reduced from 70 to 60.

RANKED

  • Now ranked event will only start if there are more than 40 players on the channel.

CHAT

  • You can now write a world message with the # character in the general chat. Example: #Hi
  • You can now write a group message with the @ character while in the public chat. Example: @Hi
  • You can now write a clan message with the $ character in the public chat. Example: $Hi
  • You must now be at least level 15 to talk in the World chat.
  • Added player block system You can ignore users' messages and requests with "/ignore nickname", you can unignore with "/unignore nickname".

MAP

  • The Honam Kingdom map has been completely redesigned. A nice central area was made for the players who set up the stall.
  • The Redsand Desert map has been removed from the game, and the Desert Canyon map has been added to the game instead.
  • The Temple Of Twilight map has been completely reworked graphically.
  • Hellmond skins have been graphically improved.

UI

  • The settings window has been redesigned.
  • Item display pages have been redesigned.

CRAFT

  • Demilune, Astral, Yakamoz and Eclipse merge items can now be crafted to the next level. For Craft, you need to place 3 items of the same ratio, as in all craft items, there may be a failure situation.

AC SHOP

  • The Wedding Ring in the AC Shop has been replaced with the Wedding Box. Both a wedding ring and a 7-day wedding dress & tuxedo costume set come out of the wedding box.
  • The Thief Koko collect pet has been added to the AC Shop.
  • The Halloween costumes have been temporarily added to the AC Shop, albeit belatedly.
  • Added Swag Glasses and Butterfly Glasses to AC Shop.
  • Class change item has been added to AC Shop.
  • Premium Stall Ticket prices have been increased as the offline market feature has been added.

BUG FIX

  • Fixed the problems that occurred when turning the UI off and on.
  • Fixed graphical issues of SSR armors.
  • Fixed the issue where the skill went in the wrong direction around the edges of the Ranked Arena.
  • Fixed some issues that caused a crash when dashing. (Please let us know if it continues!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link