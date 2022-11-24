25.11.2022 - Great Update

GENERAL
- Added item collection sounds.
- The animation of flying with wings has been changed, now it plays wing flapping animation while flying.
- The Crystal Wings wing has been slightly enlarged.
- You can now hide the normal mask slot.
- The power of Master weapons and Master SSRs has been increased.
- The guiding quest arrow that was in our head until level 20 will now help us up to level 30.
- The guiding quest arrow has been improved and the in-game directions have been improved.
- SSR items will now emit more glow when dropped.
- Coordinate information has been added to the map panel.
- Changed PM color and added (FROM) - (TO) tags indicating PM.
- Stats are limited, the maximum stat is 363 at the moment.
- Halloween login screen replaced with normal login screen.
- Added mouse attack mode option to the settings window.
- Improved hit feel and hit effects.
- Dash effect has been renewed.
- Improved flight feel.
TASK
- Added side quests for level 38-39.
- Added daily quest for level 50.
SYSTEM
- Mail Service system was combined with invite panel.
- Added a system to hide the visual effects of other players in the settings window.
- Added AFK and Offline market system.
- Markets now stay open as long as you stay in the game. (MAX: 24 HOURS)
- Premium markets remain open even if you exit the game. (MAX: 48 HOURS)
- Added item locking system, locked items cannot be dropped, sold or traded to NPCs in any way.
- To lock or unlock the item, you must click the item with the 'mouse3' key while on the computer. (Mouse3: Middle wheel of the mouse)
- Mobile users can lock the item by clicking the item normally and pressing the lock button from the pop-up window.
MOB
- Reduced the attack speed of normal monsters.
- The attack power of normal monsters has been increased.
- Get hit animations are added to normal monsters.
RAID
- Hulma's recommended level reduced from 50 to 30.
- Azure Sky Dragon's recommended level reduced from 70 to 60.
RANKED
- Now ranked event will only start if there are more than 40 players on the channel.
CHAT
- You can now write a world message with the # character in the general chat. Example: #Hi
- You can now write a group message with the @ character while in the public chat. Example: @Hi
- You can now write a clan message with the $ character in the public chat. Example: $Hi
- You must now be at least level 15 to talk in the World chat.
- Added player block system You can ignore users' messages and requests with "/ignore nickname", you can unignore with "/unignore nickname".
MAP
- The Honam Kingdom map has been completely redesigned. A nice central area was made for the players who set up the stall.
- The Redsand Desert map has been removed from the game, and the Desert Canyon map has been added to the game instead.
- The Temple Of Twilight map has been completely reworked graphically.
- Hellmond skins have been graphically improved.
UI
- The settings window has been redesigned.
- Item display pages have been redesigned.
CRAFT
- Demilune, Astral, Yakamoz and Eclipse merge items can now be crafted to the next level. For Craft, you need to place 3 items of the same ratio, as in all craft items, there may be a failure situation.
AC SHOP
- The Wedding Ring in the AC Shop has been replaced with the Wedding Box. Both a wedding ring and a 7-day wedding dress & tuxedo costume set come out of the wedding box.
- The Thief Koko collect pet has been added to the AC Shop.
- The Halloween costumes have been temporarily added to the AC Shop, albeit belatedly.
- Added Swag Glasses and Butterfly Glasses to AC Shop.
- Class change item has been added to AC Shop.
- Premium Stall Ticket prices have been increased as the offline market feature has been added.
BUG FIX
- Fixed the problems that occurred when turning the UI off and on.
- Fixed graphical issues of SSR armors.
- Fixed the issue where the skill went in the wrong direction around the edges of the Ranked Arena.
- Fixed some issues that caused a crash when dashing. (Please let us know if it continues!)
Changed files in this update