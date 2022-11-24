 Skip to content

Undecember update for 24 November 2022

Nov. 24 Server Patch Notice

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Nov. 24 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Nov. 24 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Nov. 24 2022 15:00 (UTC+9)

  • Server patch will proceed without maintenance,
  • Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

  • Addressing the issue where the [Fierce Strike] skill’s certain effects are not applied in a particular situation.

3. NOTES

  • Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.
  • The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience
temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.
UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.

