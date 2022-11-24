Patch Notes 11.23.2022

- Continues are no longer limited. The player can continue as many times as desired. No change to the functionality of the Game Over shop.
- Fixed an issue with the Stalker enemy that sporadically prevented its sprite from being removed after its health was depleted.
- Fixed a minor issue of the Dash Exhaust effect not spawning correctly.
- Added boss names to their health gauges.
- Fixed an issue that caused a certain boss' health to restore to full under rare circumstances.
