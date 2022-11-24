 Skip to content

Jet Dancer update for 24 November 2022

Patch Notes 11.23.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10005768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Continues are no longer limited. The player can continue as many times as desired. No change to the functionality of the Game Over shop.
  • Fixed an issue with the Stalker enemy that sporadically prevented its sprite from being removed after its health was depleted.
  • Fixed a minor issue of the Dash Exhaust effect not spawning correctly.
  • Added boss names to their health gauges.
  • Fixed an issue that caused a certain boss' health to restore to full under rare circumstances.

Changed files in this update

