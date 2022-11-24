 Skip to content

Spirits of the Hellements update for 24 November 2022

1.3.1 - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10004996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • General localization improvements
  • Fixed an issue where the Dragon spawned by the Shrine of Pride would count as a Forest Spirit for the Equilibrium modifier
  • Fixed an issue where Laser Spirit's button wouldn't decrease in size after hovering over it
  • Fixed an issue where tier 4 upgrades were not being refunded properly

