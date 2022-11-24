- General localization improvements
- Fixed an issue where the Dragon spawned by the Shrine of Pride would count as a Forest Spirit for the Equilibrium modifier
- Fixed an issue where Laser Spirit's button wouldn't decrease in size after hovering over it
- Fixed an issue where tier 4 upgrades were not being refunded properly
Spirits of the Hellements update for 24 November 2022
1.3.1 - Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
