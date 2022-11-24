 Skip to content

梦塔防 update for 24 November 2022

11月24日更新说明

Build 10004967

Patchnotes via Steam Community

封炎更新

修复周瑜技能伏兵无效的bug

修复部分发兵单位增加收入异常的bug

周瑜攻击距离4→3.5

吕蒙攻击距离3→4

蛮牛攻击距离1.2→1.6

弯刀武士升级占用人口0→1

吕蒙OMG技能库修改

去除：否极泰来，滔天威势，陪我玩，魔影突袭

替换为：血路，文武双全，武圣，巧变

关卡更新

【全新世界首领-荒兽来袭】

