Sky Captain's Return update for 24 November 2022

Patch 1.0.12

Build 10004769

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Endgame statistics - "Back to menu" button has been removed in multiplayer
  • Towers have been adjusted and moved on the map
  • Life bar over units can be activated in the options
  • Hit feedback with red border can be activated in the options
  • Damage, DPS, fire rate, ... of units and towers are now visible in the main menu
  • Fix: Client ammo display in multiplayer in blue
  • Fix: Target display above unit when in range

