- Endgame statistics - "Back to menu" button has been removed in multiplayer
- Towers have been adjusted and moved on the map
- Life bar over units can be activated in the options
- Hit feedback with red border can be activated in the options
- Damage, DPS, fire rate, ... of units and towers are now visible in the main menu
- Fix: Client ammo display in multiplayer in blue
- Fix: Target display above unit when in range
Sky Captain's Return update for 24 November 2022
Patch 1.0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
