We are excited to announce to our South American friends that we have launched servers in South America East, in Brazil. We were surprised by how many of you want to play VAIL, and we hope you enjoy competing with each other with much lower ping.
VAIL Alpha update for 24 November 2022
South American Servers
Patchnotes via Steam Community
