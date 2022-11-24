[Game Update] - 532704

Changes
- Updated Maxwell’s character video link.
- Added missing Eclectic Glowcap crafting icon.
Bug Fixes
- Fix bug where a skinned Magician’s Top Hat becomes invisible when used, if you don’t own that skin.
- Fixed missing Store action when using controllers to move items into Magician’s Top Hat.
- Fixed Maxwell’s Wizard skin having beard issues when on Charlie’s Stage.
- Fixed Striking Gloves having Maxwell’s Unshadowed head as an icon.
- Fixed missing shadow for Head Chef’s hat when it is on the ground.
- Fixed missing shadow for Crystalline Furnace when it is placed.
- Removed a stray hair in Walter’s Survivor skin.
- Fixed a crash related to player ghosts being hit.
- Fixed a crash related to masts being unfurled.
- Fixed a crash related to the Lightning Conductor.
- Fixed a crash related to the Clean Sweeper.
Changed files in this update