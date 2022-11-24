 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 24 November 2022

[Game Update] - 532704

Build 10004691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Updated Maxwell’s character video link.
  • Added missing Eclectic Glowcap crafting icon.
Bug Fixes
  • Fix bug where a skinned Magician’s Top Hat becomes invisible when used, if you don’t own that skin.
  • Fixed missing Store action when using controllers to move items into Magician’s Top Hat.
  • Fixed Maxwell’s Wizard skin having beard issues when on Charlie’s Stage.
  • Fixed Striking Gloves having Maxwell’s Unshadowed head as an icon.
  • Fixed missing shadow for Head Chef’s hat when it is on the ground.
  • Fixed missing shadow for Crystalline Furnace when it is placed.
  • Removed a stray hair in Walter’s Survivor skin.
  • Fixed a crash related to player ghosts being hit.
  • Fixed a crash related to masts being unfurled.
  • Fixed a crash related to the Lightning Conductor.
  • Fixed a crash related to the Clean Sweeper.

