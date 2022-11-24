 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 24 November 2022

Update 0.82a - Network Transport Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10004505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major transport layer updates ahead of the upcoming server match and tournament features. But all under the hood.

