Rogue: Genesia update for 23 November 2022

Update 0.7.0.9

New Weapon Evolution

Death Sctyhe
  • Evolution of Cleaver and Swordrang
    Has 5% chance (+1% per level) to Instant kill a monster per hit.
    Has 1% chance (+0.1% per level) to Instant kill an elite+
    Boss lose 10% of their current health instead of being instant killed
    Critical hit, double the chance of instant killing a monster
Fixes
  • Pause menu tabs not going to the right tabs in the end-game screen
  • LifeLink + regeneration usualy leading to nearly unkilable enemy
  • Berserker buff still trigering complete stats recalculation

