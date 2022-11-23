Update 0.7.0.9

New Weapon Evolution
Death Sctyhe
- Evolution of Cleaver and Swordrang
Has 5% chance (+1% per level) to Instant kill a monster per hit.
Has 1% chance (+0.1% per level) to Instant kill an elite+
Boss lose 10% of their current health instead of being instant killed
Critical hit, double the chance of instant killing a monster
Fixes
- Pause menu tabs not going to the right tabs in the end-game screen
- LifeLink + regeneration usualy leading to nearly unkilable enemy
- Berserker buff still trigering complete stats recalculation
Changed files in this update