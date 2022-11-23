What's NEW in Version a.1.10.0
General
- Challenge Mode - Co-op
- Trinket Opacity setting added - Main Menu > Settings > Game > Trinket Opacity
Challenge Mode - Co-op
- It's time to take on the challenge with friends. Completing the Co-op challenge yields more rewards with more players! When attempting this challenge, each player must be a different character. Go all-out with damage or mix it up with some support and utility! The Black Market is right around the corner.
Misc:
- Various visual updates, bug fixes, and balancing - Special thanks to our discord community (the best place to report bugs/feedback)!
Changed files in this update