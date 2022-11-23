 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 23 November 2022

Version a.1.10.0

What's NEW in Version a.1.10.0

General

  • Challenge Mode - Co-op
  • Trinket Opacity setting added - Main Menu > Settings > Game > Trinket Opacity

Challenge Mode - Co-op

  • It's time to take on the challenge with friends. Completing the Co-op challenge yields more rewards with more players! When attempting this challenge, each player must be a different character. Go all-out with damage or mix it up with some support and utility! The Black Market is right around the corner.

Misc:

  • Various visual updates, bug fixes, and balancing - Special thanks to our discord community (the best place to report bugs/feedback)!

