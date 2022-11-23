Post Halloween Bug Fixes

Changes:
- Removed halloween decoration from main menu
- Button hint for context menu now is bigger, when you hold an object in your hand
Follwing bugs were fixed:
- Remote control stick rotations
- Issue that didn't let the player use the keyboard anymore
- size of long visual animation clips shown below the timeline were a bit too long
- bug that prevented some animation clips from being played
- player height changes not saved correctly when using teleport locomotion
- player not spawning at the correct height when leaving mocap
- thumb rotation of skeleton being inverted
Thank you for your interest and support!
Changed files in this update