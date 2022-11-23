 Skip to content

Puppet Play update for 23 November 2022

Post Halloween Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Removed halloween decoration from main menu
  • Button hint for context menu now is bigger, when you hold an object in your hand

Follwing bugs were fixed:

  • Remote control stick rotations
  • Issue that didn't let the player use the keyboard anymore
  • size of long visual animation clips shown below the timeline were a bit too long
  • bug that prevented some animation clips from being played
  • player height changes not saved correctly when using teleport locomotion
  • player not spawning at the correct height when leaving mocap
  • thumb rotation of skeleton being inverted

Thank you for your interest and support!
