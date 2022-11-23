Alpha 6.1.7 Patch

Another patch to fix a couple more reported issues.
- Fixed a couple issues relating to some of the crashes. This should greatly reduce how often the game crashes for most users. If you encounter a crash with this version please let me know.
- Fixed an issue with saves getting corrupted when resetting campaign or endless progress if done before leaving the main menu.
- Fixed units carried in siege standing back up but not moving after the siege unit was killed.
- Fixed an issue that caused the archer in archer blocks to be walking in place.
- The 'no siege' level modifier now also removes the siege units and upgrades from the list of new units to bring in over time.
Changed files in this update