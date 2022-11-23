 Skip to content

Castle Constructor update for 23 November 2022

Alpha 6.1.7 Patch

Build 10003605

Another patch to fix a couple more reported issues.

  • Fixed a couple issues relating to some of the crashes. This should greatly reduce how often the game crashes for most users. If you encounter a crash with this version please let me know.
  • Fixed an issue with saves getting corrupted when resetting campaign or endless progress if done before leaving the main menu.
  • Fixed units carried in siege standing back up but not moving after the siege unit was killed.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the archer in archer blocks to be walking in place.
  • The 'no siege' level modifier now also removes the siege units and upgrades from the list of new units to bring in over time.

