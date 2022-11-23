 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 23 November 2022

Update 2022.0.5 (v6)

Build 10003491

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Wheels rotation fixed
  • CPU improvements, improved culling
  • Remastered end-screen, chat is now visible all the time
  • COT results are now available in the hall of fame
  • In the main menu: Motorbike selection no longer interacts with the camera handling
  • FIXED: In the end screen, other motorbikes no longer reappear for a frame randomly

