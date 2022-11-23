- Wheels rotation fixed
- CPU improvements, improved culling
- Remastered end-screen, chat is now visible all the time
- COT results are now available in the hall of fame
- In the main menu: Motorbike selection no longer interacts with the camera handling
- FIXED: In the end screen, other motorbikes no longer reappear for a frame randomly
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 23 November 2022
Update 2022.0.5 (v6)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
