Update B 7.5 - Small update

Features:
- there are now more auto colors (requested by the community)
- X and Y axes can now be inverted in the options menu (requested by the community)
- more choices for mouse sensitivity (requested by the community)
Changes:
- flashlight stays on in right hand if previously turned on with "T" (community requested)
- the motion sensor now has a cooldown after placement, so the player is not irritated
- creature descriptions in the journal updated
bug fixes:
- Removed line breaks on tombstones
- Fixed wrong names in the notes during multiplayer
- Gender of the creature should now match the ghostbox answers
- Items in the trunk no longer suddenly disappear by themselves
- Blood writing on the wall is now displayed correctly
- Fixed synchronization for name change
- other small bugfixes
If you find any other bugs, please keep reporting them.
We will take care of them. :)
Changed files in this update