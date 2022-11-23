 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetaPhysical update for 23 November 2022

Update B 7.5 - Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 10003352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • there are now more auto colors (requested by the community)
  • X and Y axes can now be inverted in the options menu (requested by the community)
  • more choices for mouse sensitivity (requested by the community)

Changes:

  • flashlight stays on in right hand if previously turned on with "T" (community requested)
  • the motion sensor now has a cooldown after placement, so the player is not irritated
  • creature descriptions in the journal updated

bug fixes:

  • Removed line breaks on tombstones
  • Fixed wrong names in the notes during multiplayer
  • Gender of the creature should now match the ghostbox answers
  • Items in the trunk no longer suddenly disappear by themselves
  • Blood writing on the wall is now displayed correctly
  • Fixed synchronization for name change
  • other small bugfixes

If you find any other bugs, please keep reporting them.
We will take care of them. :)

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link