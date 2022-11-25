 Skip to content

Epic Roller Coasters update for 25 November 2022

Achievements Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

The collectables (diamonds) achievements are now working as expected.

Thanks for you support.

Kind regards,
B4Team.

