A World of Little Legends update for 5 December 2022

Xmas Update

Last edited by Wendy

Features and customizations

  • During the Christmas season (Dec. 6 to Jan. 6), trees, chests, and regular fences appear in Christmas-themed variations.
  • Iron ore deposits in plains and deserts now look slightly different.
  • Coal deposits can now spawn in swamps and forests.
  • The path to your home totem is now displayed at the edge of the screen.
  • Charcoal is now produced in the charcoal kiln.
  • Hedges and hedge walls can now be crafted.
  • Counters can now be crafted at the carpenter's table, which can also be decorated with items.

Bugfixes

  • Gold weapons and tools were not assigned to the stone anvil.
  • Light sources from e.g. the loam smelter were set incorrectly.

Coming soon

  • Controller Support.
  • In-game start to the story.

