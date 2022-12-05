Xmas Update

Features and customizations
- During the Christmas season (Dec. 6 to Jan. 6), trees, chests, and regular fences appear in Christmas-themed variations.
- Iron ore deposits in plains and deserts now look slightly different.
- Coal deposits can now spawn in swamps and forests.
- The path to your home totem is now displayed at the edge of the screen.
- Charcoal is now produced in the charcoal kiln.
- Hedges and hedge walls can now be crafted.
- Counters can now be crafted at the carpenter's table, which can also be decorated with items.
Bugfixes
- Gold weapons and tools were not assigned to the stone anvil.
- Light sources from e.g. the loam smelter were set incorrectly.
Coming soon
- Controller Support.
- In-game start to the story.
