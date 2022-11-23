0.4.01 Patch

Changes:
- POI's are now smoothly blended with the Terrain around them
- Reduced loading times
- Player movement should be smoother now
- Lower spawn rate of food related items
- Solar Panel and Batteries are out of the normal Loot Box table
- Batteries now require 8 Sulfur
Bug fixes:
- Items no longer getting dropped when dragged in Inventory
- Infinite death loop bug is now fixed
- POI's are no longer floating
- Jack O' Lantern Stand can now be placed
- Horses respawn correctly
- Shift Click Items now doesn't repair them
- Item dope bug when rejoining the world is fixed
Changed files in this update