Far Lands update for 23 November 2022

0.4.01 Patch

0.4.01 Patch · Build 10003073

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • POI's are now smoothly blended with the Terrain around them
  • Reduced loading times
  • Player movement should be smoother now
  • Lower spawn rate of food related items
  • Solar Panel and Batteries are out of the normal Loot Box table
  • Batteries now require 8 Sulfur

Bug fixes:

  • Items no longer getting dropped when dragged in Inventory
  • Infinite death loop bug is now fixed
  • POI's are no longer floating
  • Jack O' Lantern Stand can now be placed
  • Horses respawn correctly
  • Shift Click Items now doesn't repair them
  • Item dope bug when rejoining the world is fixed

Changed files in this update

